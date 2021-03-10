Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players ( GE Althea(Pantheon) Hitachi Siemens Toshiba Philips Aramark Dräger UHS Fujifilm Esaote)

An effective medical equipment maintenance program consists of adequate planning, management and implementation. Planning considers the financial, physical and human resources required to adequately implement the maintenance activities. Once the program has been defined, financial, personnel and operational aspects are continually examined and managed to ensure the program continues uninterrupted and improves as necessary. Ultimately, proper implementation of the program is key to ensuring optimal equipment functionality.

Scope of the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Report

This report studies the Medical Equipment Maintenance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Medical Equipment Maintenance market by product type and applications/end industries.

A maintenance strategy includes procedures for inspection, as well as preventive and corrective maintenance. Medical equipment maintenance can be divided into two major categories (by strategy): inspection and preventive maintenance (IPM), and corrective maintenance (CM); on the basis of modality, there have advance and primary two segments; by manufactures, there are three types: Single Vendor OEM, Multi-Vendor OEM and Independent Service Organizations.

The medical equipment maintenance market is highly competitive. On the basis of modality, the advanced modality segment dominates the market, with a share of 58% in 2015. The major players include GE, Pantheon, Hitachi, Siemens, Toshiba, Philips, Aramark, Dräger, UHS, Fujifilm, Esaote and etc.

Geographically, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into North America (45%), Europe (30%), Japan (9%), China (6%), and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18% each during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing public and private funding for the development of healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about diagnosing diseases at an early stage, rising patient population, and growing number of technologically advanced diagnostic imaging systems are likely to propel the growth of this market.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of medical equipment maintenance starch will increase.

The global Medical Equipment Maintenance market is valued at 1520 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3510 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Medical Equipment Maintenance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segment by Manufacturers

GE

Althea(Pantheon)

Hitachi

Siemens

Toshiba

Philips

Aramark

Dräger

UHS

Fujifilm

Esaote

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segment by Type

Advanced Modality

Primary Modality

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

