Natural Gas Pipelines Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Natural Gas Pipelines Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

In 2018, the global Natural Gas Pipelines market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Natural Gas Pipelines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Gas Pipelines development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

BP

Enterprise Product Partners

GE Oil & Gas

Saipem

Technip

Inter Pipeline

Bharat Petroleum

Cairn

Caspian Pipeline Consortium

China National Petroleum Corporation

Rockwell Automation

MOL Group

Saudi Aramco

Sunoco

Valero Energy

Aker Solutions

Bechtel

Daewoo Engineering & Construction

Hyundai Heavy Engineering

Mott Macdonald

Tecnicas Reunidas

Worley Parson

FMC Technologies

Infosys

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3640868-global-natural-gas-pipelines-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service Providers

Pipeline Operators

Pipeline Contractors

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Natural Gas Pipelines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Natural Gas Pipelines development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3640868-global-natural-gas-pipelines-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Service Providers

1.4.3 Pipeline Operators

1.4.4 Pipeline Contractors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size

2.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Natural Gas Pipelines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Natural Gas Pipelines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Key Players in China

7.3 China Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type

7.4 China Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Key Players in India

10.3 India Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type

10.4 India Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Natural Gas Pipelines Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 BP

12.2.1 BP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.2.4 BP Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 BP Recent Development

12.3 Enterprise Product Partners

12.3.1 Enterprise Product Partners Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.3.4 Enterprise Product Partners Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Enterprise Product Partners Recent Development

12.4 GE Oil & Gas

12.4.1 GE Oil & Gas Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.4.4 GE Oil & Gas Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development

12.5 Saipem

12.5.1 Saipem Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.5.4 Saipem Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Saipem Recent Development

12.6 Technip

12.6.1 Technip Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.6.4 Technip Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Technip Recent Development

12.7 Inter Pipeline

12.7.1 Inter Pipeline Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.7.4 Inter Pipeline Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Inter Pipeline Recent Development

12.8 Bharat Petroleum

12.8.1 Bharat Petroleum Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.8.4 Bharat Petroleum Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Bharat Petroleum Recent Development

12.9 Cairn

12.9.1 Cairn Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.9.4 Cairn Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cairn Recent Development

12.10 Caspian Pipeline Consortium

12.10.1 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Natural Gas Pipelines Introduction

12.10.4 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Revenue in Natural Gas Pipelines Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Caspian Pipeline Consortium Recent Development

12.11 China National Petroleum Corporation

12.12 Rockwell Automation

12.13 MOL Group

12.14 Saudi Aramco

12.15 Sunoco

12.16 Valero Energy

12.17 Aker Solutions

12.18 Bechtel

12.19 Daewoo Engineering & Construction

12.20 Hyundai Heavy Engineering

12.21 Mott Macdonald

12.22 Tecnicas Reunidas

12.23 Worley Parson

12.24 FMC Technologies

12.25 Infosys

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349