Online Gambling and Betting Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Online Gambling and Betting market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Online Gambling and Betting market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

NetEnt AB

GVC Holdings Plc

888 Holdings Plc

Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

Fortuna Entertainment Group

Playtech Plc

William Hill Plc

Kindred Plc

Amaya Inc

Paddy Power Betfair Plc

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Poker

Casino

Social Gaming

Lottery

Bingo

Sports Betting

Fantasy Sports

Market segment by Application, Online Gambling and Betting can be split into

Entertainment

Commercial

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Online Gambling and Betting in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Gambling and Betting are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Online Gambling and Betting Manufacturers

Online Gambling and Betting Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Online Gambling and Betting Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

