Online Home Decor Market 2019, by Amazon, The Mine, Ashley Furniture Industries, Carrefour, Herman Miller, Home24, OTTO, Tesco.com, Sears Brands

Global Online Home Decor Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025 Increasing demand for eco-friendly furnishings, growing popularity of interior designing, and rising demand for multifunctional furniture are the major trends which are estimated to drive the demand for online home decor during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2136344

Furthermore, rising demand for premium furniture is the key driver estimated to expand the overall online home decor market in the near future. This is due to individuals opting for luxury furniture brands as the buying power is increasing with economic growth, thus increasing the importance of home décor. Number of homeowners has increased significantly in the recent years, especially in emerging economies, thereby spurring a growing interest, among these owners. Additionally, home décor products have gained a high acceptance among home owners who want to renovate the home interior and exteriors. The impact of this factor would increase during the forecast period, thereby consequentially fostering the demand of home décor products, during the forecast period. Real estate industry has witnessed significant market growth worldwide, owing to the increasing disposable income.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Home Furniture

Home Furnishing

Other Home Decoratives

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Amazon, The Mine, Ashley Furniture Industries, Carrefour, Herman Miller, Home24, OTTO, Tesco.com, Sears Brands. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-home-decor-market-forecasts-2017-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]