Outdoor Knife Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis 2025

This report studies the global Outdoor Knife market status and forecast, categorizes the global Outdoor Knife market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

KA-BAR

ESEE

Gerber Gear

Cold Steel

SOG

CRKT

Microtech Knives

Buck

Fällkniven

Morakniv

RUIKE

Benchmade

Spyderco

FOX Knives

Extrema Ratio

Emerson Knives

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Folding

Fixed Blade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hunting

Survival

Tactical

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Outdoor Knife capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Outdoor Knife manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Outdoor Knife Market Research Report 2018

1 Outdoor Knife Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Knife

1.2 Outdoor Knife Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Knife Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Knife Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Folding

1.2.3 Fixed Blade

1.3 Global Outdoor Knife Segment by Application

1.3.1 Outdoor Knife Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hunting

1.3.3 Survival

1.3.4 Tactical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Outdoor Knife Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Knife Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Outdoor Knife (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Knife Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Outdoor Knife Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Knife Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Knife Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Outdoor Knife Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Outdoor Knife Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Outdoor Knife Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Knife Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Knife Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Outdoor Knife Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Outdoor Knife Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Outdoor Knife Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Outdoor Knife Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Outdoor Knife Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Outdoor Knife Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Outdoor Knife Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Outdoor Knife Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Outdoor Knife Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Outdoor Knife Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Outdoor Knife Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Outdoor Knife Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Outdoor Knife Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Outdoor Knife Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Outdoor Knife Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Outdoor Knife Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Outdoor Knife Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Outdoor Knife Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Outdoor Knife Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Outdoor Knife Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Outdoor Knife Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 KA-BAR

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 KA-BAR Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 ESEE

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 ESEE Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Gerber Gear

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Gerber Gear Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Cold Steel

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Cold Steel Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 SOG

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 SOG Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 CRKT

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 CRKT Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Microtech Knives

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Microtech Knives Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Buck

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Buck Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Fällkniven

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Fällkniven Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Morakniv

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Outdoor Knife Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Morakniv Outdoor Knife Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 RUIKE

7.12 Benchmade

7.13 Spyderco

7.14 FOX Knives

7.15 Extrema Ratio

7.16 Emerson Knives

7.17 Helle

Continued….

