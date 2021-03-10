PCs Global Industry Guide 2014-2023 | PCs Market Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth

Global PCs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Scope:

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global pcs market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The personal computers (PCs) market consists of the sales of both desktop and portable PCs.

– The desktop PCs segment is defined as including all-in-one desktop personal computers that include all associated devices for an independent and stand-alone client-server relationship and stand-alone desktop PC towers with varying capacity, performance and physical size.

– The portable PCs segment is defined as including all notebook, laptop and tablet computers.

– Market value covers sales of all consumer and enterprise PCs, valued at manufacturer selling prices including all applicable taxes.

– Market volumes are a measure of how many homes have PCs within the region in question.

– Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2018 annual average exchange rates.

– The global PCs market had total revenues of $133.3bn in 2018, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.8% between 2014 and 2018.

– Market consumption volume increased with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 976 million households in 2018.

– The Asia-Pacific and US markets are the largest globally, accounting for 33.4% and 26.9%, respectively. Therefore the performance of these markets weighs heavily on the global performance as a whole.

