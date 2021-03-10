Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2025

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global point of sale (POS) terminals market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Adroit Market Research. Hewlett-Packard Company, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Company Ltd, and VeriFone Systems Incorporation are some of the key vendors of point of sale terminals across the world.

These players across point of sale (POS) terminals market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development, states the point of sale (POS) terminals market study.

Global point of sale (POS) terminals market size is projected to be worth USD 28.27 billion by 2025 owing to increase in debit/credit card transactions worldwide and diminishing cash payments. Apart from higher costs, retailers are looking forward to reduce cash payments due to security reasons as well. Also, improvement of economic conditions and growing tech-savvy population have contributed to the growth of cashless payments systems such as the Point of Sale (POS) terminals market.

Spread of technology across various countries is seen over in recent years and have boosted the adoption of cashless payments which provide more convenience as compared to cash transactions. For instance, mobile POS terminals market has seen significant growth, wherein a card acceptance device can be connected to a smartphone or a tablet to perform the same function as a traditional wired POS device. Also, such IP-based terminals that connect to the internet open the doors for data analytics, inventory management, risk management and customer relationship management.

Point of Sale (POS) terminals market, especially the software, is expected to undergo major transformation in coming years due to proliferation of mobile devices, the transition of back-office applications to cloud and rapid changes in the consumer behaviour. Many emerging players in mobile POS terminals market will focus on serving broader needs of merchants which are beyond POS, including combination of in-store sensors and mobile phones to drive better customer/product interactions, and back office applications such as supply chain and inventory management.

Smart POS terminals are one of the types of POS devices available in the global market. It combines the merchant’s payment with data analytics and back office support tools into a simple platform for payments in both e-commerce and physical stores. For instance, marketplaces run by Amazon and Walmart both have e-commerce platform as well as physical stores in the US. Hence, a common data analytics system is required, whether the purchase was done from the POS terminal or e-commerce channel. The smart POS terminals market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Among different countries worldwide, China had the highest POS terminal market share in 2017 and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Among other Asia-Pacific countries, India has a promising potential for POS terminals market, which is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.3% in the forecasted period and is driven by growing economies of scale and government initiatives for going cashless. US on the other hand, has the dominance in the North American POS terminals market driven by latest POS technologies such as mPOS and integrated POS systems.

The competitive landscape of the global point of sale (POS) market includes presence of players serving to local markets as well as to international markets. Companies such as Ingenico, Verifone, Pax Technology, SZZT, Nexgo, Toshiba and Square have broader presence within the global market.

Key segments of the global point of sale (POS) market

POS Type Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

Countertop

Smart POS

M-POS

Integrated POS

Components Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

Hardware

Software

Technology Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

Fixed

Wireless

Industry Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

Retail

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

