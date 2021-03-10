PVA Films Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025

The global polyvinyl alcohol films market report provides a deep analysis of the market volume and revenue along with price variations across different geographies. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of recent trends, drivers, restraints and growth opportunities that are bound to impact the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market share in the near future. Additional qualitative tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis are included to give a detailed evaluation of the global PVA films market.

The global polyvinyl alcohol films market for water soluble applications is projected to be worth approximately USD 418 million by 2025, driven by rising health concerns arising out of unhealthy waste disposal practices coupled with a stringent regulatory framework implemented by governments related to the use and disposal of packaging materials. Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene among the masses is likely to further propel the growth of global polyvinyl alcohol films market.

Detergent packaging is likely to hold 38.4% of the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market share, in terms of revenue, by 2025 thereby, driving the water-soluble PVA films market growth. Restrictions on the use of packaging materials have led to the shift to biodegradable materials for packaging, boosting the demand for polyvinyl alcohol films. Another factor driving the growth of this segment is the increasing demand for detergents in the hospitality, industrial, residential and commercial sector which has thereby, escalated the global polyvinyl alcohol films market.

LCD panels are projected to be valued at approximately USD 11.45 billion during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing consumer electronics market across the globe. E-waste has emerged as a major concern leading to many health hazards. This aggravated the demand for biodegradable polarized PVA films in electronics, thus driving the market for polyvinyl alcohol films. The prosperous market for electronic gadgets and devices such as LCD panels, laptops, optical filters and sunglasses has boosted the market for polarized PVA films.

Geographically, North America is projected to hold the largest share for water soluble applications accounting for more than 30% of both, volume and revenue share, by 2025. Strict government regulations which have highly regulated the packaging market in the U.S. is the key factor driving the growth of PVA films market in the region. Rising detergent demand from several end-use industries such as restaurants, hospitals, domestic industries, and hotels are anticipated to propel North American market growth.

South Korea is likely to be the fastest growing country for polarizer polyvinyl alcohol films market. This growth is assisted by the presence of major manufacturers for electronic goods in the region coupled with the availability of abundant raw material. This has fostered the demand for PVA films in the country.

The prominent players operating in the global polyvinyl alcohol films market include AICELLO CORPORATION, MonoSol, LLC, Changzhou Water Soluble Co.Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, Nippon Gohsei, AMC (UK) Ltd., and Arrow GreenTech Ltd. among others. The technological advancements integrated by major players are expected to act as a catalyst in the growth of global polyvinyl alcohol films market.

Key segments of the Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Water Soluble

Detergent Packaging

Consumer Detergents

Industrial Detergents

Agrochemical Packaging

Laundry Bags

Embroidery

Others

Polarizer (Million square meters) (USD Million)

LCD Panels

Others (including sunglasses, optical filters etc.)

Water Soluble PVA Films Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Polarizer PVA Films Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Million square meters) (USD Million)

South Korea

Japan

Taiwan

China

Key Players analysed in the report include

AICELLO CORPORATION

Changzhou Water Soluble Co., Ltd.

MonoSol, LLC.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Others

