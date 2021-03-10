Reinsurance in Peru Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace By 2022

GlobalData’s ‘Strategic Market Intelligence: Reinsurance in Peru — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022’ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Peruvian reinsurance segment, and a comparison of the Peruvian reinsurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium accepted, premium ceded, cession rates, and total investment income during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Peruvian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Peruvian reinsurance segment.

Key Players:

· Rimac Seguros y Reaseguros SA

· La Positiva Seguros y Reaseguros

· Active Capital

· Mapfre Re

Scope:

Key Highlights:

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Peruvian reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Peruvian reinsurance segment.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance segment.

— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Peruvian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Conditions

Chapter 3 Business Environment

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Chapter 5 Country Risk

Chapter 6 Market Structure

Premium Accepted

Premium Ceded

Chapter 7 Distribution

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix

