RFID Printer Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global RFID Printer Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global RFID Printer Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Zebra Honeywell SATO Toshiba Tec Printronix Avery Dennison Postek)

This report studies the RFID Printer market, the RFID Printer is a printing device used to write data to a RFID tag and also print any graphics, barcodes and text onto the label as well.

Scope of the Global RFID Printer Market Report

This report studies the RFID Printer market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the RFID Printer market by product type and applications/end industries.

The RFID Printer consumption volume was 177.61 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 196.62 K Units in 2017 and 329.22 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.86% from 2017 to 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (34.64%) in 2016, followed by the North America.

At present, the manufactures of RFID Printer are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 42.78% in 2016. The following areas are Japan and North America. The global leading players in this market are Zebra, Honeywell, SATO, Toshiba Tec, Printronix, Avery Dennison and Postek.

The worldwide market for RFID Printer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global RFID Printer Market Segment by Manufacturers

Zebra

Honeywell

SATO

Toshiba Tec

Printronix

Avery Dennison

Postek

Global RFID Printer Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global RFID Printer Market Segment by Type

Desktop RFID Printers

Industrial RFID Printers

Mobile RFID Printers

Global RFID Printer Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Application

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global RFID Printer Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe RFID Printer Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of RFID Printer Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global RFID Printer Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global RFID Printer Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global RFID Printer Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: RFID Printer Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: RFID Printer Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

