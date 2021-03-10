Ribbon Fiber Optic cable Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Ribbon Fiber Optic cable Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ribbon Fiber Optic cable Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The ribbon fiber optic cable refers to arrange the fiber into a flat ribbon fiber bundle as the basic unit. The bared fiber inside the ribbon fiber optic cable is arranged into a row and fixed band according to the color sequence.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 85 % of the revenue market.

Second, the sales of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable increased from 5.27 million F KM in 2012 to 6.93 million F KM in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.35%.

Third, Single- Mode Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable occupied 53.25% of the sales market in 2016. Single- Mode Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable has smaller market with higher growth rate. In 2012, it only has 34.31% of the market while the number came to 46.12% in 2016. It can be predicted to exceed Single- Mode Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable in future.

In 2017, the global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Corning

Prysmian

CommScope

OFS（Furukawa）

Sterlite Tech

Sumitomo

Nexans

YOFC

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-Mode

Multi- Mode

Market segment by Application, split into

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Others

