Security Paper Market Is Expected To Grow With The CAGR Of ~ 6.02% And It Is Predicted To Cross USD 16.47 By 2023

Global Security Paper Market Information, By Security Feature (Hybrid Papers, Watermarks, Holograms, and Threads), By Application (Banknotes, Legal & Government Documents, Certificates, Identity cards, Passport, Checks, and Stamps) and Region – Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis of Security Paper Market

Security paper is a paper with features that can act to identify or authenticate a document. It provides affordable and reliable security against the problems associated with counterfeiting, forgery, alteration and other forms of document fraud. It contains some of the most sophisticated anti-copy and forgery resistant technologies and are used mainly for the printing of banknotes. Rise in circulation of money, the need for protection, and for anti-counterfeit technologies are some of the factors that push the security paper market towards growth. The growing consumer demand is pushing companies to come up with efficient products, which in turn, is creating more demand, thus aiding the growth of the security paper market.

Growing digitalization is acting as a major restraint factor for the growth of security paper market as more people are opting for online payment and online printing of documents.

Key Players

The major players operating in the security paper market are China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (Beijing), Ciotola S.R.L.(Italy), Document Security Systems, Inc. (U.S.), EPL House for Security Printing (Libya), Security Paper Limited (Pakistan), Sequana Group (France), De la Rue plc (U.K.), Giesecke & Devrient (Germany), Fedrigoni Group (Italy) and Goznak (Russia)

Regional Analysis of Global Security Paper Market

Europe dominated the Global Security Paper Market, followed by North America & Asia-Pacific. Security paper market is widely built across all major countries of Europe, such as Germany, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Italy, and France.

The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as extensive use of banknotes and the growth of tourism in India act as major factors for the growth of the security paper market in the region.

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives of Security Paper Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global security paper market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global security paper market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Security features, application and regions

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global security paper market

