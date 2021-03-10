Soda Ash Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 12 Company Profiles and 2023 Future Market Analysis

Market Highlights

Soda Ash is anhydrous salt form of sodium carbonate. It is also known as washing soda with molecular formula (Na2CO3). Soda Ash possess inherent properties which make it used as component on largescale in domestic and industrial products. Soda Ash is found in white powder as well as granules and is odorless alkali chemical solution in water.

Soda Ash is used as cleaning agent and detergent in many household activities. It acts as additive in food industry. Thus, growing soaps & detergents in household activities is driving the demand for global soda ash market. The hydroscopic nature of soda ash make it viable to use in paper & pulp industry. Moreover, ability of soda ash to reduce pH value and soften hard water has driven the demand in cleaning and water treatment facility. The increase in demand by government for water treatment in emerging economies is expected to boost the demand for Soda Ash market. Glass segment dominates the global soda ash market owing to increase in production of flat glass and container in construction activities. Rising demand for soda as from fiber glass and silicates is expected to open opportunities for soda ash manufacturer in untapped market region.

Global Soda Ash Market Players:

The major key players of this market are: Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), OCI Wyoming, LLC (U.S), Nirma Limited, (India), Searles Valley Minerals (U.S), GHCL Limited (India), FMC Corporation (US), Ciech SA (Poland), Oriental Chemical Industries (Korea), Soda Sanayii (Turkey) and others.SA (Poland), Oriental Chemical Industries (Korea), Soda Sanayii (Turkey) and others.

Competitive Insights

Fluctuating prices of crude oil and rising energy prices have challenged many manufacturers to tackle with suitable cost-pricing policies. Low cost of natural soda ash particularly in US is benefitting producer in these regions. The key players are expected to exert pressure on exports especially in China and India due to energy intensive synthetic soda ash manufacturing. Developed market such as Europe show negative impact due to shut down of many synthetic soda ash manufacturers and turning to new substitute through research and development.

Study Objectives of Soda Ash Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Soda Ash Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Intended Audience

Soda Ash manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Soda Ash

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

