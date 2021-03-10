GlobalData’s ‘Strategic Market Intelligence: General Insurance in Argentina — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022’ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Argentine general insurance segment, and a comparison of the Argentine general insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and net earned premium during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Argentine economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Argentine general insurance segment.

Key Players:

· Federacion Patronal Seguros SA

· Prevención Aseguradora de Riesgos del Trabajo SA

· Provincia Aseguradora de Riesgos del Trabajo SA

· Caja de Seguros SA

· Sancor Cooperativa de Seguros Limitada

· Galeno Aseguradora de Riesgos del Trabajo SA

· Experta Aseguradora de Riesgos del Trabajo SA

· San Cristóbal Sociedad Mutual de Seguros Generales

· Allianz Argentina Compañia de Seguros SA

· Paraná SA de Seguros

Key Highlights:

– Key insights and dynamics of the Argentine general insurance industry.

— Comparison of Argentine general insurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

— A comprehensive overview of the Argentine economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

— Argentine insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

— Argentine general insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.

— Distribution channels deployed by the Argentine general insurers.

— Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Argentina.

— It provides historical values for the Argentine general insurance segment for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Argentine general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

— It provides a comparison of the Argentine general insurance segment with its regional counterparts

— It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Argentina.

— It analyzes various country risk governance indicators and their impact on the Argentine general insurance industry

— It profiles the top general insurance companies in Argentina, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Argentine general insurance segment, and each category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Argentine general insurance segment.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Argentine insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Conditions

Chapter 3 Business Environment

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Chapter 5 Country Risk

Chapter 6 Market Structure

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Financial Lines Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

Personal Accident Insurance

Health Insurance

Chapter 7 Distribution

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix

