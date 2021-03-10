VR in Education Market 2018 Current Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by Oculus VR, Google, Alchemy VR, Discovery Communications, Cinoptics, EPSON, HTC, Sony, FOVE, LG Electronics, Zebronics, Homido, Mattel, Samsung Electronics, ZEISS, EON Reality, Immersive VR Education, Unimersiv

world economic growth, the VR in Education industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, VR in Education market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 13.23% from 31 million $ in 2014 to 45 million $ in 2017, VR in Education market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the VR in Education will reach 78 million $.

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

Section 1: Definition

Section (2 3): Major Player Detail

Oculus VR

Google

Alchemy VR

Discovery Communications

Cinoptics

EPSON

HTC

Sony

FOVE

LG Electronics

Zebronics

Homido

Mattel

Samsung Electronics

ZEISS

EON Reality

Immersive VR Education

Unimersiv

Section 4: Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Section (5 6): Product Type Segmentation

VR Gear

VR software

—Industry Segmentation

Higher education

K-12

Section 7: Trend (2018-2022)

Section 8: Type Detail

Section 9: Downstream Consumer

Section 10: Cost Structure

Section 11: Conclusion

