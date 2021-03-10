Well Intervention Market Share, Size, Trends, and Industry Analysis Report

Reportocean.com “Well Intervention Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Well Intervention Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Service (Logging & Bottom Hole Survey, Stimulation, Remedial Cementing, Zonal Isolation, Sand Control Services, Artificial Lift, Fishing, Re-perforation); By Intervention; By Application, By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global well intervention market is anticipated to reach USD 8.53 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 % from 2018 to 2026. Well Intervention market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Maintaining wellbore stability, lubricating and cooling the drill bit, controlling formation pressures, removing cuttings from the wellbore, sealing permeable formations while drilling, and well control are some of the functions offered by well intervention services. The selection of well intervention services varies based on wellbore demands, rig capabilities, and environmental concerns.

Increasing energy demand on account of the growing population and increasing industrialization has led to a large-scale requirement for exploration activities. Increasing participation to sustain the energy demand coupled with the growing number of deep-water discoveries is projected to drive well intervention services in the next few years. The service providers have been shifting their focus toward developing new solutions based on nanotechnology to overcome technological and environmental challenges.

Natural gas production from rock formations, such as coal beds, shale and tight sandstones require minute fracture formation to draw resource. Drilling techniques allow natural gas to flow smoothly through the tubing by providing water pressure to create hairline fractures in the wellbore. Other techniques include pneumatic drilling, explosive & electric drilling, cryogenic drilling, and enhanced oil recovery in shale reservoirs. Techniques utilized in the development of multi-well pads for applications in shale include directional drilling, high-volume fracturing, slick water, and micro seismic monitoring.

Well intervention services are part of maximum output production operations for gas and oil and even to cleaning up and site restoration after drilling activities are over. Logging & bottom hole survey services are used for monitoring corrosion, packer settings, cementing, noise, perforations, radioactivity, temperature, formation fluids, and plug settings. The surface pressure monitoring and control equipment is applied to manage services in situations including overbalanced are accomplished by means of logging cables.

The development of high-performance equipment, such as reservoir navigation & analysis service, disintegrating drilling plugs, rotary steerable drilling system, and formation evaluation service, is anticipated to propel well intervention market growth over the forecast period.

Initial capital investment in well intervention equipment manufacturing is high owing to the highly complex methods involved. Major companies rely on regional and local distributors to gain traction in the market. However, changing application requirements are forcing manufacturers to invest in R&D and find innovative solutions. Overall, the threat of new entrants is expected to remain low on account of the high capital invest required and stringent government regulations to be adhered to.

Leading well intervention equipment manufacturers are integrated along with drilling operations and have a large distribution network across the globe. Thus, they have enhanced control over the equipment & service pricing. Buyers have the advantage of entering into long-term agreements with suppliers based on their requirements. This is expected to lower the cost of switching manufacturers and increase buyer power. Thus, buyer power is expected to remain medium to high over the forecast period.

Majority of the companies offering well intervention services have their own manufacturing plants for the related equipment. These companies are also actively investing in R&D to come up with innovative high-performance well intervention equipment. Companies have entered into forward integration to expand and strengthen their presence.

Companies such as Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Halliburton, Archer Limited, and Baker Hughes have forward integrated their operations with presence in both manufacturing and service providing sectors.

Key Segments

Survey Segment

Logging & Bottom Hole Survey

Stimulation

Remedial Cementing

Zonal Isolation

Sand Control Services

Artificial Lift

Fishing

Re-Perforation

Others

Application Segments

Onshore

Offshore

Region

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

UK

Norway

Netherlands

Poland

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Oman

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Iran

Kuwait

Turkey

South Africa

Algeria

