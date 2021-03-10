Wireless Intrusion Detection System Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025
Wireless Intrusion Detection System Market – 2019
Description :
In 2018, the global Wireless Intrusion Detection System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Wireless Intrusion Detection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Intrusion Detection System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
IBM
Check Point
HP
Netscout
AirWave (Aruba)
Extreme Networks
Fortinet
ForeScout
WatchGuard
Venustech
Topsec
Qihoo 360
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS)
Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Finance
Government
IT and Telecom
Health
Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Intrusion Detection System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS)
1.4.3 Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Finance
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 IT and Telecom
1.5.5 Health
1.5.6 Utilities
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Market Size
2.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Wireless Intrusion Detection System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless Intrusion Detection System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Check Point
12.3.1 Check Point Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.3.4 Check Point Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Check Point Recent Development
12.4 HP
12.4.1 HP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.4.4 HP Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 HP Recent Development
12.5 Netscout
12.5.1 Netscout Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.5.4 Netscout Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Netscout Recent Development
12.6 AirWave (Aruba)
12.6.1 AirWave (Aruba) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.6.4 AirWave (Aruba) Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AirWave (Aruba) Recent Development
12.7 Extreme Networks
12.7.1 Extreme Networks Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.7.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development
12.8 Fortinet
12.8.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.8.4 Fortinet Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.9 ForeScout
12.9.1 ForeScout Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.9.4 ForeScout Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 ForeScout Recent Development
12.10 WatchGuard
12.10.1 WatchGuard Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection System Introduction
12.10.4 WatchGuard Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 WatchGuard Recent Development
12.11 Venustech
12.12 Topsec
12.13 Qihoo 360
