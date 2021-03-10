Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) Market – 2019

In 2018, the global Wireless Sensor Network (WSN） market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless Sensor Network (WSN） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Sensor Network (WSN） development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Corporation (US)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments Inc. (US)

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Netherlands)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands)

Dell Inc. (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Broadcom Limited (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Emerson Electric Company (US)

Analog Devices Inc. (US)

Eurotech S.p.A (Italy)

Invensense Inc. (US)

Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

SmartThings Inc. (US)

Episensor Ltd. (Ireland)

Notion (US)

Helium Systems Inc. (US)

Beep Inc. (US).

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Building Automation

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Oil and Gas

Retail

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

