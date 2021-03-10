Women Apparel Market 2019, by Amer Sports, Benetton, Berkshire Hathaway, Fruit of the Loom, Delta Galil, Donna Karan International, Esprit International, Guess, Hanesbrands, Hugo Boss

This report studies the global market size of Women Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Women Apparel in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Women Apparel market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The women apparel comprises apparel products for women aged 15 and above. It covers tops, bottom wear, intimates, sleepwear, dresses, coats, jackets, suits, accessories, and other clothing.

Premiumization through well-positioned brands is one of the major factors driving the global women apparel market. An extensive range of products of different qualities are available in the global women apparel market. But, the consumer inclination toward premium and high-end brands is high at present. The high-end brands usually symbolize quality, style, and status to most people. Thus, customers choose brands that are well-positioned in the market and do not hesitate to pay an additional price for these brands. The price of premium women apparel is quite high when compared with non-branded regular women apparel. This is a major factor for companies, which cater to the premium and aspirational customer segments.

In 2017, the global Women Apparel market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Women Apparel market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Women Apparel include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Women Apparel include

Amer Sports

Benetton

Berkshire Hathaway

Fruit of the Loom

Delta Galil

Donna Karan International

Esprit International

Guess

Hanesbrands

Hugo Boss

Jockey International

Joe Boxer

Jones

Kate Spade

Kellwood

Levi Strauss

Limited Stores

Market Size Split by Type

Tops And Dresses

Bottom Wear

Intimates And Sleepwear (I&S)

Coats, Jackets, And Suits (C, J, & S)

Accessories And Other Clothing (A& OC)

Market Size Split by Application

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Some Point from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Women Apparel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Women Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tops And Dresses

1.4.3 Bottom Wear

1.4.4 Intimates And Sleepwear (I&S)

1.4.5 Coats, Jackets, And Suits (C, J, & S)

1.4.6 Accessories And Other Clothing (A& OC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Women Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offline Stores

1.5.3 Online Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Women Apparel Market Size

2.1.1 Global Women Apparel Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Women Apparel Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Women Apparel Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Women Apparel Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Women Apparel Revenue by Regions

