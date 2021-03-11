2019 Global Dental 3D Printing Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Dental 3D Printing Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Dental 3D Printing Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Stratasys3D SystemsEnvisionTECDWS SystemsBegoProdways EntrepreneursAsiga)

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), are processes used to synthesize a three-dimensional object, in which successive layers of material are formed under computer control to create the object. 3D printing is commonly included 3D modeling software, 3D printer and printing materials etc. 3D printing is wieldy used in consumer electronics, automobile industry, aerospace, medical industry and industrial equipment etc.

The medical sector is viewed as being one that was an early adopter of 3D printing, but also a sector with huge potential for growth, due to the customization and personalization capabilities of the technologies and the ability to improve people’s lives as the processes improve and materials are developed that meet medical grade standards.

Dental 3D Printing is a medical device, which used in the dental industry professionally as for the professional dental industry such as dental restorations and orthodontists etc.

Scope of the Global Dental 3D Printing Market Report

This report focuses on the Dental 3D Printing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The concentration of dental 3D printing industry is relative high. The top three companies accounted for about 73.12% production volume market share in 2017. The major production regions mainly locate in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific etc. And the major manufacturers are Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, DWS Systems, Bego, Prodways Entrepreneurs and Asiga etc.

Consumption regions are mainly concentrating in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific. In 2017, North America Dental 3D Printing sales share was about 34.79%. Europe sales share took 30.92% and Asia-Pacific took 25.32%.

The high-end brands of Dental 3D Printing are mainly located in USA and Europe regions. In 2017, the price of the product in North America was up to 57 K USD/Unit. However, Asia-Pacific region’s price of Dental 3D Printing was only 28.96 K USD/Unit. Also, price of dental 3D printing tend to decrease with the development of technology.

At present, companies are focusing on technological innovation and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Dental 3D Printing market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Dental 3D Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Dental 3D Printing Market Segment by Manufacturers

Stratasys

3D Systems

EnvisionTEC

DWS Systems

Bego

Prodways Entrepreneurs

Asiga

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Segment by Type

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial 3D Printer

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dental Lab & Clinic

Hospital

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Dental 3D Printing Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Dental 3D Printing Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Dental 3D Printing Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Dental 3D Printing Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Dental 3D Printing Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Dental 3D Printing Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Dental 3D Printing Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Dental 3D Printing Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

