2019 Global Lipoic Acid Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Lipoic acid is a vitamin-like compound found in a slightly yellow crystalline powder form. This product can used to treat diabetes mellitus and lose weight. Active ingredient in lipoic acid is mainly R- Lipoic Acid. Nowadays, R- Lipoic Acid had already been extracted from lipoic acid and its price is higher than lipoic acid. Common commercially available lipoic acid are alpha lipoic acid. So, lipoic acid cannot be substituted by R- Lipoic Acid in short time.

Scope of the Global Lipoic Acid Market Report

This report focuses on the Lipoic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Lipoic acid manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China, such as Tonghe, Shyndec, Fushilai Pharmaceutical, Maidesen, Taike Biological, DKY Technology and Haoxiang Bio. Tonghe has a long history and is a global leader in this industry. In 2015, it took a sales share of 70.09%, with the sales of 735 MT.

Lipoic acid’s consumption regions are China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is a large production and consumption area. In 2016, China consumption was 293 MT, with a production share of 27.96%. Europe is another major production region. In 2016 Europe lipoic acid production was 284 MT.

In the future, we predict that global lipoic acid production will continue to increase. By 2023, global production will be 1433 MT. Price will decrease to 90.9 USD/Kg.

The worldwide market for Lipoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

