Acetaldehyde Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Business Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Acetaldehyde is an organic colorless liquid compound. Also known as ethanol, it is majorly used as a precursor to its derivatives and other chemical compounds. It occurs naturally in coffee, bread, and ripe fruits and is synthesized by some plants. Commercially, the product is manufactured through Wacker process, i.e., ethylene oxidation.

The other processes for manufacturing acetaldehyde are oxidation and dehydrogenation of ethanol, hydroformylation of methanol, and hydration of acetylene. Acetaldehyde is a raw material to produce various products such as pyridine & pyridine bases, pentaerythritol, acetic acid, peracetic acid, ethyl acetate, and others.

However, acetaldehyde is identified as group 1 carcinogen by regulatory bodies such as National Institute of Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The global demand for acetaldehyde is reducing due to its lower consumption in the manufacturing of acetic acid. This factor may challenge the market growth during the review period 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global market of acetaldehyde are

Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

SEKAB (Sweden)

SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan)

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (India)

Ashok Alco- chem Limited (India)

LCY Group (Taiwan)

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. (India)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Naran Lala Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Eurochem Group AG (Switzerland)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China).

Market Segmentation: –

The global acetaldehyde market is segmented based on the product type, application, and region.

The product type segment is further categorized into pyridine & pyridine bases, pentaerythritol, acetic acid, peracetic acid, ethyl acetate, and others.

Based on the application, the global acetaldehyde market is segregated into chemical synthesis, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, paper & pulp, plastics & synthetic rubber, paints & coatings, and others.

Regionally, the global calcium silicate market is segmented into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis: –

The global acetaldehyde market is spanned across five major regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global acetaldehyde market due to the high demand from major end-use industries such as chemical and agricultural industries in this region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan drive the regional market owing to the demand from the above-mentioned industries.

The rising demand for acetaldehyde for production of synthetic and engineered lubricants is driving the European market.

The North American market is majorly driven by the acetaldehyde demand from pharmaceuticals. The U.S. accounts for the major market share in terms of value for the same.

The Latin American market is expected to showcase market growth due to the rising demand and exportation of food & beverages in this region.

