Air Compressor Market Research Report by Product, Technology, Lubrication, End-Use, and Regions – Global Forecast till 2023

The global air compressor market has projected continued growth in the last few years and is estimated to witness remarkable CAGR of 7.5% during the assessment period. The air compressor is a device used to convert power into potential energy which is stored in compressed air. It uses an electric motor, diesel or a gasoline engine to convert such power into potential energy. The air can be compressed using various methods, one of which includes forcing more air into the storage tank, hence increasing the pressure. The compressed air energy can be used for multiple applications in pneumatic tools like jackhammers, filling of tires, oxidation of petroleum coking, and cement plant bag house purge systems.

One of the prime factors contributing to such growth is the prospering industrialization in many developing economies around the globe. Further, rapid growth in awareness towards energy efficient modules and rise in the adoption of environment-friendly lifestyle by end consumers is also predicted to drive the air compressor market. Rise in the development of energy efficient air compressing devices is anticipated to burgeon the market growth globally. Moreover, reduced maintenance costs are also expected to drive significant demand for air compressors in various industrial sectors. Rising population across the globe, increasing disposable income and hence, the growing affordability of comfort goods and home appliances are projected to push the global air compressor market exponentially.

The air compressor market is segmented on the basis of product, lubrication, end use, and technology by Market Research Future.

By product, the market is segmented into stationery and portable.

By lubrication, the market is segmented into oil free and oil filled.

On the basis of technology, the air compressor market is segmented into rotary, reciprocating, and centrifugal.

By end user, the air compressor market is segmented into home appliances, food & beverage, oil & gas, energy, semiconductors & electronics, manufacturing, and healthcare industry.

Sullair, L.L.C. (U.S.)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Doosan Portable Power (U.S.)

Gardner Denver (U.S.)

Ingersoll Rand (U.S.)

Rolair Systems (U.S.)

Kaeser Compressors SE (Germany)

Region-wise segmentation of the global air compressor market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The Asia Pacific is currently accounting for a substantial market share for air compressors and is also estimated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to a surge in the urbanization and appreciation in industries across various sectors. China, India, and Japan are expected to drive significant growth in the air compressors market in the Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period owing to an increasing number of industrial infrastructural projects and rising investments in sectors like process and oil & gas industries. Europe is expected to follow the Asia Pacific’s lead with a productive industrial sector which also generates demand for air compressors.

March 2019: VMAC released DTM70, a new generation direct-transmission mounted PTO driven air compressor which produces up to 70 CFM at 100 and is popular in various industries like commercial tire services, utility servicing, heavy equipment repair, and oil & gas mobile mechanics.

February 2019: Elgi launches Direct Drive Piston compressor which is a direct drive reciprocating air compressor. The third-generation direct drive piston offers various benefits such as longer piston life due to lower piston speed, precise tolerance, as well as, effective transmission.

