Airbag Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Feb 19, 2019 (Heraldkeeper via COMTEX) — WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Airbag Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Airbag is a soft pillow to land against in a crash. Airbags can inflate in less than a tenth of a second to protect people from the forces of a head-on collision. Since introduced in the early 1980s, airbags have saved thousands of lives. Now, airbag has been a necessary part of automotive.

Scope of the Report:With enormous automobile population, the growth rate of airbag production will be slightly larger than the growth rate of automotive industry itself. And the airbag products have a large potential market in China, for the side airbag and knee airbag, etc.

Due to the improvement of technology, there will be more manufacturers enter this industry in the future. The market competition will be fierce that the influence of technology and materials will be larger.

The worldwide market for Airbag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 12400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Airbag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversAutolivTakataZF TRWToyoda GoseiKSSHyundai MobisNihon PlastAshimoriEast Joy Long

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3741662-global-airbag-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, coversDriver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Other Airbag

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3741662-global-airbag-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Airbag Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Driver Front Airbag

1.2.2 Passenger Front Airbag

1.2.3 Side Airbag

1.2.4 Knee Airbag

1.2.5 Other Airbag

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/airbag-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2024-2019-02-19

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Autoliv2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Airbag Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Autoliv Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Takata2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Airbag Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Takata Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ZF TRW2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Airbag Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ZF TRW Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Toyoda Gosei2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Airbag Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Toyoda Gosei Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 KSS2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Airbag Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 KSS Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Hyundai Mobis2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Airbag Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Nihon Plast2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Airbag Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Nihon Plast Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK