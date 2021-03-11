Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Opportunities Assessment, Vendors, Overview 2023

The Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~6% during the period 2018 to 2023. Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Research Report: Information by Engine Capacity Type (Compact-Size Engine, Full-Size Engine), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) and by Region – Forecast till 2023.

Key Players

The key players in automotive flex fuel engine market are Ford Motor Company (US), Volkswagen (Germany), General Motors Company (US), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan). Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), AUDI (Germany), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (UK), Volvo Cars (Sweden), and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan) are among others.

Market Highlights

Flex-fuel engines reduce the petroleum content, which help preserve the existing reserves of fossil fuel consumption. The improved flex fuel engine enhances the overall performance of the vehicle and reduces the energy consumption by using alternative fuels. The vehicle OEMs are developing different innovative technologies such as ethanol fuel engines to improve the performance of the vehicle and reduce the vehicle emissions. Countries with limited oil reserves are taking several initiates to reduce oil consumption, which further increases the growth of the market. The factors that drive the automotive flex fuel engine market are government initiatives, across the globe, towards the development of advanced flex fuel engine, low dependence on import of oil, and increased sales of passenger vehicles in emerging economies.

Market Research Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive flex fuel engine requires significant initial investments, which becomes an entry barrier for small companies in the market. The availability of various technologies related to flex-fuel engine in most regions has propelled the demand in the automotive flex fuel engine market.

Existence of major manufacturers in these regions along with their partnerships with the local players, over time, have widened the scope of the market in these regions. On the other hand, the lack of major market players and advanced technologies has resulted in alienating certain geographies, specifically in Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period due to immense demand of passenger vehicles in China and other parts. The increase in demand in emerging economies such as India and China for alternative fuels drives the adoption of advanced engines such as the flex fuel engine.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive flex fuel engine market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive flex-fuel engines market by its engine capacity, fuel type, vehicle type, and region

By Engine Capacity

Compact-Size

Full-Size

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue….

