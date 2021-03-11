Automotive HD Maps 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 13.79% and Forecast to 2022
Automotive HD Maps Market 2018
The maps that are particularly built for self-driving purposes are usually called high definition maps or HD maps. These maps specifically have extremely high precision at centimeter-level accuracy. The market generates revenue as vendors offer automotive HD maps solutions to the automakers and vehicle renting service providers globally.
The analysts forecast the global automotive HD maps market to grow at a CAGR of 13.79% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive HD maps market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive HD Maps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• TomTom
• HERE
• Intel
• NVIDIA
Market driver
• Maturing autonomous vehicles concept – boosting need for HD maps
Market challenge
• High cost associated with HD mapping
Market trend
• Adoption of high bandwidth automotive networks
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market outline
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Passenger cars – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Commercial vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Adoption of high bandwidth automotive networks
• IoT integration powered by AI technology for automotive
• Increasing vendors participation and alliances
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• TomTom
• HERE
• Intel
• NVIDIA
..…..Continued
