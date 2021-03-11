Big Data in Insurance Thematic Research Analysis Of Key Players Amazon, Arista Networks, Cisco, Cloudera, ortonworks, HPE, IBM, Intel, Google, Juniper Networks, Micron, MicroStrategy, Microsoft, NeoPhotonics, Nutanix, Nvidia, Oracle, Pure Storage
Insurance is a highly data-intensive industry, making it extremely important for insurers to manage large volumes of data from both traditional and non-traditional sources. As a result, many insurers are spending significant amounts on building Big Data capabilities, finding that Big Data analytics can have an impact on nearly all insurance processes, from product development to claims management. The objective should be to identify areas where Big Data can make a difference and create value for both insurers and the insured. Technology vendors are also aware of Big Data’s ability to deliver business insights. Simplification, cost reduction and revenue growth are the three key drivers behind Big Data’s adoption in the insurance industry.
Scope
– This report analyses the impact of big data on the insurance industry.
– It analyses how insurers are spending significant amounts on building their big data capabilities, finding that big data analytics can have an impact on nearly all insurance processes, from product development to claims management.
– Simplification, cost reduction and revenue growth are being seen as the three key drivers behind big data’s adoption in the insurance industry.
– The report highlights some of the market-leading players in each category of the big data value chain.
– It identifies the main trends expected over the next two years in the big data theme.
– It provides an industry analysis, explaining how data center computing is at the heart of virtually everything done online.
– The report discusses the impact of big data on insurance through recommendations for both insurers and technology providers.
– The report explores the key segments of the big data value chain and its value to consumers and businesses.
– It offers a technology briefing, explaining how big data combines traditional data management technologies with new forms of data processing that are better suited to modern formats.
Major Companies Mentioned:
Amazon
Arista Networks
Cisco
Cloudera
Hortonworks
HPE
IBM
Intel
Google
Juniper Networks
Micron
MicroStrategy
Microsoft
NeoPhotonics
Nutanix
Nvidia
Oracle
Pure Storage
Red Hat
SAP
Software AG
Tableau
Talend
Vmware
Alpine Data Labs
Alteryx
Birst
Capsenta
Dataiku
DataVirtuality
Delphix
Denodo Technologies
Informatica
Logi Analytics
MarkLogic
PostgreSQL
Qlik
RapidMiner
Reltio
TIBCO
AXA
GEICO
Metromile
Progressive
Swiss Re
Transamerica
USAA
Major Points From Table Of Content:
PLAYERS 3
TRENDS 4
Data Trends 4
Industry Growth Drivers 5
Hardware Trends 6
Software Trends 8
Big Data Trends in the Insurance Sector 8
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 12
Mergers and Acquisitions 15
Timeline 16
THE IMPACT OF BIG DATA ON INSURANCE 18
Recommendations on Big Data for (Re)Insurers 20
Recommendations on Big Data for Technology Vendors 20
VALUE CHAIN 21
COMPANIES SECTION 23
Public Tech Companies 23
Private Tech Companies 27
Insurance Companies 29
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 30
GLOSSARY 32
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 35
