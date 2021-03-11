Butyl Rubber 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2025

Market analysis

Butyl rubber demand is getting augmented in the global tire making industry. Butyl elastic tics the vast majority of the boxes as a crude material for tire fabricating. Thus, it is one of the most highly sought-after material in the business. Tires made of butyl rubbers have an excellent inflation pressure retention, which makes them a favored tire solution for different sorts of vehicles including commercial and passenger vehicles. The application of butyl rubber could be seen in industries like aeronautics, pharmaceuticals, and construction. A portion of its intrinsic properties, for example, toughness, durability and high perseverance makes it suitable for different types of modern application. The standpoint towards the global butyl rubber market stays positive for the following couple of years. The global butyl rubber market is expected to reach the market value of USD 5,916.6 Mn during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global butyl rubber market is divided on the basis of its type, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified into Bromobutyl, Intoregular Butyl and Chlorobutyl. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into Industrial and medical gloves, Tires and Tubes, Adhesive and Sealants, Pharmaceuticals.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global butyl rubber market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Reliance Industries Limited, Zhejiang Cenway New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd, and Exxon Mobile Corporation, JSR Corporation, Arlanxeo, Sibur International GmbH, China Petrochemical Corporation, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, among others are the major players in the global butyl rubber market.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing automotive industry in emerging economies

5.2.2 Surging product demand in the construction industry

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing popularity of butyl rubber in various applications

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material

6.1.2 Butyl Rubber Producers

6.1.3 Distributors

6.1.4 Application

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Butyl Rubber Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 REGULAR BUTYL

7.3 BROMO BUTYL

7.4 CHLORO BUTYL

8 Global Butyl Rubber Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tires & Tubes

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Adhesives and Sealants

8.5 Industrial & Medical Gloves

8.6 Others

9 Global Butyl Rubber Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Indonesia

9.4.6 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 GCC

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Market Strategy Analysis

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arlanxeo

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products Offered

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 JSR Corporation

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products Offered

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategies

11.3 China Petrochemical Corporation

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Products Offered

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Strategy

11.4 Sibur International GmbH

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Products Offered

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Strategy

11.5 Reliance Industries Limited

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

11.5.3 Products Offered

1.5.4 Key Developments

11.5.4 SWOT Analysis

11.5.5 Key Strategy

11.6 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Overview

11.6.3 Products Offered

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Strategy

11.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Products Offered

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Strategy

Continued…..



