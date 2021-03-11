Catamaran (Multihull) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Outlook (2019-2023)

New research report on “Global Catamaran (Multihull) Market: Industry Analysis and Outlook (2019-2023)” pblished at OrbisResearch.com. The report provides the analysis about Revenue Comparison of Key Companies, Key Trends & Development, Robertson & Caine Products, Technological Advancements, Upcoming Product Launches and 2023 Forecast by Value and Volume.

The catamaran market is undeniably the fastest growing segment of the pleasure boat sector. A catamaran is a boat that has two hulls instead of a single hull which the traditionally designed one-hulled boats have. Catamarans may be the best option, as these boats have always been famous for their reliability and speed. They are also very popular because of their great stability, large interior space, and safety. Catamarans were originally designed as fishing boats, even though their use and importance has become more significant since then. While more popular in the Europe, they are gaining popularity in the US as well due to their superior comfort, stability, safety, and speed, over monohulls.

Request a sample @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3052284

The global catamaran market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as rising boating participation by adults, development of tourism industry, improving consumer confidence index and ongoing shift from monohull to multihull boats. The major trends observed in this market include increasing spending on boating activities, technological advancements, upcoming product launches and rise in racing and cruising events. However, the growth of this market is constrained by challenges such as environmental issues, adverse weather conditions and regulatory impact.

The report “Global Catamaran Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)” analyses the development of this market, with focus on the regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Bénéteau Group, Robertson & Caine (Pty) Ltd., Catana Group SA and Hanse Yachts AG are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Direct purchase the single user copy @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3052284

Few points from Table of Contents:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types

1.3 Advantages

2. Global Catamaran Market

2.1 Global Catamaran Market by Value

2.2 Global Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Catamaran Market Value by Category

2.3.1 Global Sailing Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 Global Motor Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Catamaran Market Forecast by Volume

2.5 Global Catamaran Market Volume by Category

2.5.1 Global Sailing Catamaran Market Forecast by Volume

2.5.2 Global Motor Catamaran Market Forecast by Volume

2.6 Global Catamaran Market by Segment

2.7 Global Catamaran Market Value by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Europe

3.1.1 Europe Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

3.2 US

3.2.1 US Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Japan

3.3.1 Japan Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Boating Participation by Adults

4.1.2 Development of Tourism Industry

4.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

4.1.4 Increasing Urban Population

4.1.5 Ongoing Shift from Monohull to Multihull Boats

4.2 Key Trends & Development

4.2.1 Rising Spending on Boating Activities

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Rise in Racing and Cruising Events

4.2.4 Upcoming Product Launches

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Environmental Issues

4.3.2 Adverse Weather Conditions

4.3.3 Regulatory Impact

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Companies

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Companies

5.1.3 Global Catamaran Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Bénéteau Group

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Robertson & Caine (Pty) Ltd.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Product Description

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Catana Group SA

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Hanse Yachts AG

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]

Follow Us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-research