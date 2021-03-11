Cervical Dystonia Market – Industry Professional Survey 2019 By Size, Share, Treatments, Segmental Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global cervical dystonia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during forecasted period 2017-2023. Cervical Dystonia is a neurological movement disorder associated with involuntary movement of neck. It is also known as spasmodic torticollis. As per study it was estimated that women are more prone to get this disorder.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future analysts, the Global Cervical Dystonia Market is currently dynamic and growing at a moderate pace. The growth of the market is mainly due to increase in prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, development of new drugs and therapies by players, and greater involvement of the companies in research and development. Besides that, current unmet needs for the cervical dystonia also presents great opportunities for the market players to enter into this market.

There are few hurdles in the growth of this market such as high cost involved in the research and development leading to the increased cost of the drug, less awareness about the severity of the condition in developing and under developed regions. These factors hinder the cervical dystonia market growth.

Experts say, exciting times are ahead for the cervical dystonia market, as the market events noted above are due to occur against the backdrop of a steadily growing cervical dystonia prevalent population. With the clinical unmet need for better diagnostic tools and treatment options for the affected population, cervical dystonia remains an attractive neurological disorder for drug developers.

Global Cervical Dystonia Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market consists of players such as ALLERGAN (Ireland), Solstice Neurosciences LLC (U.S.), Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (France), Merz Inc (U.S.), US WorldMeds, LLC (U.S.) Addex Therapeutics (Switzerland), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), and many other. These are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global cervical dystonia market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis report.

Global Cervical Dystonia Market – Regional Analysis

Americas has the largest cervical dystonia market. Increasing people suffering from cervical dystonia in America has help to increase the market in this region. Beside this, rise in neurotoxin market, increase in treatments for muscle movement disorders and increasing aging population in this region has fuelled the growth of this market in American region. Due to a huge aging population in Canada the market is developing at a significant rate in this region. As per study, women are more prone to cervical dystonia than men.

Europe has the second largest market which majorly contributed by UK, Germany and France. Well-developed healthcare sector, improved infrastructure and increase in healthcare spending have increased the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the cervical dystonia market. Asia Pacific is the developing region and a huge population base in this region is the major factor for the growth of the market. Beside this continuous development in healthcare sector and increasing aging population in Asia Pacific has provided fuel for the growth of the market. India and China are the major market of the cervical dystonia. Due to less development in medical and healthcare sector, Middle East and Africa region contributes least in the cervical dystonia market at present.

Global Cervical Dystonia Market – Segmentation

Global Cervical Dystonia Market has been segmented on the basis of type which includes torticollis, retrocollis, laterocollis and others. On the basis of treatment, they are segmented into oral therapy, intravenous, surgery and other. On the basis of end user, they are segmented into hospital, clinics and other.

