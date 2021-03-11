Contraceptive Drugs Market Sparkling Key Players Revenue, Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Global Contraceptive Drugs Market Research Report, By Type (Oral Contraceptives, Injectable and Others, By End Users Hospitals, Clinics and Others – Forecast Till 2023

Global Contraceptive Drugs Market – Segmentation

Global contraceptive drugs market is segmented on two category type and end user.

On the basis of type they are oral contraceptive, injectable and other.

Oral contraceptives are further sub segmented into combined oral contraceptive pills and progestogen-only pills.

On the basis of end user they are segmented as hospitals, clinics and others.

Global Contraceptive Drugs Market – Key Players

Merck & Co., Inc (US), Pfizer Inc (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan plc. (Ireland), Janssen Global Services llc. (US), Mankind Pharma Ltd. (India), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (India), Reckitt Benckiser Plc (UK), Church & Dwight (US), The Female Health Company (US), Mayer Laboratories (US), Cooper Surgical (US).

Global Contraceptive Drugs Market – Scenario

Birth controls are been used since ancient times but the safe and effective methods are introduce and available from 20th century. Contraceptive drugs are used to prevent the unwanted pregnancy by blocking the normal process of ovulations or by altering the process which support the fertilization of egg.

Global contraceptive drugs market is driven by increasing need of population controls and increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases. Necessity of avoiding the unwanted pregnancy especially in the teenage women and increasing awareness among peoples also contributed in the growth of the market.

Contraceptive pills is the third most widely used contraceptive method. Beside this cultural and religious opposition in developing countries is also responsible for hindering the market. The global market for contraceptive drugs is expected to reach US$ 22.15 billion by the end of the 2023 with a CAGR of 6.5%.

Global Contraceptive drugs Market – Regional Analysis

The market of contraceptive drugs is much higher in the Americas region owing to increasing awareness among the people and high incidence rates of abortion. According to the report published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, around 229,715 babies were born from women aged between 15 to 19 years.

Europe is also considering the huge market for contraceptive drugs players, owing to the increasing government support and awareness about healthcare industries, and well developed technology. Moreover, companies from these regions are more into export to the developing region which increase the market share around the globe.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considering the big market. Whereas country like India and china of Asia Pacific region are considering fastest growing region due to the high rate of incidence of teen pregnancy. According to WHO, adolescent birth rates is 45 births per 1000 women in South-Eastern Asia and 7 births per 1000 women in Eastern Asia. Additionally they are open to adopt new treatment option from a developed country, this gap between the developed and developing countries will present significant growth opportunities for the contraceptive drugs market players in the coming years.

