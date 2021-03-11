GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, “CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape – Nigeria”. The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Nigeria. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of Nigeria. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Nigeria, and includes –

– An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, May & Baker, Novartis and Fidson) and profile and SWOT analyses of the major player in the medical device market (Roche Diagnostics)

– Porter’s five forces analysis for pharmaceutical and medical devices market of Nigeria

– An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Information regarding recent healthcare policies along with healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Nigerian healthcare market.

