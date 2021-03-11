Employment Screening Services (ESS) Market 2019 by Size, Applications, Emerging Audience, Growth Opportunities & Current Industry Status expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% to 2023

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest assessment highlights that the global employment screening services market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The market’s valuation is anticipated to reach USD 4 Bn towards the end of 2023. The government mandates regarding background check of new employees is primarily responsible for driving the growth of the market over the next couple of years. In addition, the increasing cases of fraudulent activities have motivated the employers for deploying efficient screening solutions. This is anticipated to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the global employment screening services market in the forthcoming years.

Data theft is one of the major drivers of the market. The employers are adopting employment screening services for the elimination of candidates with criminal backgrounds. The trend is likely to perpetuate in the upcoming years, thus, elevating the current status of the employment screening services market. In addition, the technological advancements being introduced by the key players are expected to aid the proliferation of the market though the assessment period. On the flip side, the use of fake certificates still poses a challenge to the expansion of the global market.

Major Key players

Employment Screening Services, Inc (U.S.),

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (U.S.),

Capita plc (U.K),

CareerBuilder (U.S.),

Experian plc (Ireland),

First Advantage Corporation (U.S.),

HireRight, Inc (U.S.),

Insperity, Inc (U.S.),

Paycor, Inc (U.S.),

Paychex, Inc (U.S.), Reed (U.K),

Other vendors include Accurate Background, LLC (U.S.), AuthBridge (India), A-Check America, Inc. (U.S.), DataFlow Group (UAE), Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management (U.S.), Sterling Talent Solutions (U.S.), Verity Screening Solutions LLC (U.S.), GoodHire (U.S.), Insperity, Inc (U.S.), Lowers Risk Group (U.S.), among others

According to MRFR, The Employment screening services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% During Forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Industry News:

In October 2018, a global provider of background screening services, Data Fcats, has announced the deployment of SilkRoad integration for helping its client Drayer Physical Therapy Institute®, LLC (DPTI), to enhance hiring experience.

In October 2018, a specialist in employment screening and corporate research, Corra Group, Dracula themed employment screening animation spot during Halloween as a part of its marketing strategy.

In November 2018, a provider of employment screening solutions, Intellicorp Records, Inc., has collaborated with iCIMS, an American software company, for the simplification of candidate screening process.

In November 2018, the provider of Hello to Hire™ human resources solutions, CareerBuilder, has been picked as exclusive human resource solutions consultant by Mom365 which is an established professional in-hospital photography producer.

Segmentation:

By service type, the employment screening services market is segmented into education and employment verification services, criminal background check services, drug & health screening, credit history checks, and others.

By end-user, the global employment screening services market has been segmented into government, information technology, banking and financial services institute, industrial, and others.

Regional analysis:

The global employment screening services market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is prognosticated to dominate the global market and exhibit the steepest rise in growth curve. The factors that are contributing towards the development of the employment screening services market in the region are rising population of immigrants applying for employment, enforcement of FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act), etc. Furthermore, the presence of global players and technologically advanced infrastructure for deployment are expected to complement the growth of the employment screening services market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit substantial growth over the assessment period owing to rapid urbanization, strengthening economic growth rate, etc.

