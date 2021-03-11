Enhanced Vision Systems Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications and Growth- Analysis to 2023
This report analyzes the global enhanced vision systems market by component (sensors, camera, display, processing unit, control electronics), technology (infrared, synthetic vision, millimeter wave radar, GPS), platform (fixed wing and rotary wing); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global enhanced vision systems market is expected to reach USD 262 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global enhanced vision systems market include:
• Astronics Corporation (U.S.)
• Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)
• Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.)
• Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)
• L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)
• MBDA (U.K.)
• Opgal (Israel)
• Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.)
• Thales Group (France)
• United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of component, the global enhanced vision systems market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Sensors
• Camera
• Display
• Processing Unit
• Control Electronics
On the basis of technology, the global enhanced vision systems market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Infrared
• Synthetic Vision
• Millimeter Wave Radar
• GPS
On the basis of platform, the global enhanced vision systems market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Fixed-Wing
• Rotary-Wing
