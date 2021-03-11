Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Drivers & Segment Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software market by components (service, solution), by deployment type (on cloud, on premises), by applications (BFSI, it & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global enterprise data loss prevention software market is expected to grow at USD 2.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global enterprise data loss prevention software market include:

• Dell EMC (U.S.)

• Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.)

• McAfee Inc. (U.S.)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Digital Guardian (U.S.)

• Somansa Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Fidelis Cybersecurity (U.S.)

• Forcepoint LLC (U.S.)

• GTB Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of components, the global enterprise data loss prevention software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Solution

• Service

On the basis of deployment type, the global enterprise data loss prevention software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• On Cloud

• On Premises

On the basis of applications, the global enterprise data loss prevention software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Government

• Manufacturing

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1…. MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE DATA LOSS PREVENTION SOFTWARE MARKET: BY COMPONENTS

1.3.2 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE DATA LOSS PREVENTION SOFTWARE MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

1.3.3 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE DATA LOSS PREVENTION SOFTWARE MARKET: BY APPLICATIONS

1.3.4 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE DATA LOSS PREVENTION SOFTWARE MARKET: BY REGION

2…. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

3…. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4…. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5…. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6…. ENTERPRISE DATA LOSS PREVENTION SOFTWARE MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENTS

6.2.1.1 SOLUTION

6.2.1.2 SERVICES

6.2.1.3 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

6.2.2.1 ON CLOUD

6.2.2.2 ON PREMISES

6.2.2.3 HYBRID

6.2.3 BY APPLICATIONS

6.2.3.1 BFSI

6.2.3.2 IT & TELECOM

6.2.3.3 MANUFACTURING

6.2.3.3 HEALTHACRE

6.2.3.4 GOVERNMENT

6.2.3.5 OTHERS

6.2.4 BY REGION

6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.4.2 EUROPE

6.2.4.3 ASIA PACIFIC

6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 DELL EMC (U.S.)

7.2 HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY (U.S.)

7.3 MCAFEE INC. (U.S.)

7.4 SYMANTEC CORPORATION (U.S)

7.5 DIGITAL GUARDIAN (U.S.)

7.6 SOMANSA TECHNOLOGIES INC. (U.S)

7.7 FIDELIS CYBERSECURITY (U.S)

7.8 FORCEPOINT LLC (U.S)

7.9 CISCO SYSTEMS INC. (U.S)

7.10 GTB TECHNOLOGIES INC. (U.S.)

Continued…..



