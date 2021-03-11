ERP Software Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications and Growth- Analysis Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global ERP Software Market by deployment (cloud, on-premise), function (CRM, sales, accounting, others), organization size (large enterprise, SME), vertical (BFSI, retail, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global ERP software market was valued at USD 32.44 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 49.03 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period.

The major players in global ERP software market include:

• Microsoft Corporation (US)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• Oracle Corporation (US)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Infor (US)

• Sage Software Inc. (UK)

• Epicor Software Corporation (US)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861391-erp-software-market-research-report-forecast-2023

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of deployment, the global ERP software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

On the basis of function, the global ERP software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• CRM

• Sales

• Accounting

• Others

On the basis of organization size, the global ERP software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Large Enterprise

• SME

On the basis of vertical, the global ERP software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861391-erp-software-market-research-report-forecast-2023

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global ERP Software Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global ERP Software Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7 Global ERP Software Market By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018–2023

7.3 On-Premise

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018–2023

8 Global ERP Software Market By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 CRM

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.3 Sales

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.4 Accounting And Finance

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.5 HR

8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

9 Global ERP Software Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 BFSI

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

9.4 IT

9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

9.5 Communication

9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

9.6 Retail

9.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

9.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

9.7 Aerospace & Defense

9.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

9.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

9.8 Education

9.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

9.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

………….

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Microsoft Corporation

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.1.3 Financial Updates

13.1.4 Key Developments

13.2 IBM Corporation

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.2.3 Financial Updates

13.2.4 Key Developments

13.3 Oracle Corporation

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.3.3 Financial Updates

13.3.4 Key Developments

13.4 SAP SE

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.4.3 Financial Updates

13.4.4 Key Developments

13.5 Infor

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.5.3 Financial Updates

13.5.4 Key Developments

13.6 Sage Software Inc.

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.6.3 Financial Updates

13.6.4 Key Developments

13.7 Epicor Software Corporation

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.7.3 Financial Updates

13.7.4 Key Developments

13.8 Plex Systems Inc.

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.8.3 Financial Updates

13.8.4 Key Developments

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com