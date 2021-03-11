ERP SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATIONS AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS FORECAST TO 2023
This report analyzes the global ERP Software Market by deployment (cloud, on-premise), function (CRM, sales, accounting, others), organization size (large enterprise, SME), vertical (BFSI, retail, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global ERP software market was valued at USD 32.44 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 49.03 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period.
The major players in global ERP software market include:
• Microsoft Corporation (US)
• IBM Corporation (US)
• Oracle Corporation (US)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• Infor (US)
• Sage Software Inc. (UK)
• Epicor Software Corporation (US)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Spain
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of deployment, the global ERP software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cloud
• On-Premise
On the basis of function, the global ERP software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• CRM
• Sales
• Accounting
• Others
On the basis of organization size, the global ERP software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Large Enterprise
• SME
On the basis of vertical, the global ERP software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• BFSI
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global ERP Software Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global ERP Software Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
7 Global ERP Software Market By Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018–2023
7.3 On-Premise
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018–2023
8 Global ERP Software Market By Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 CRM
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.3 Sales
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.4 Accounting And Finance
8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.5 HR
8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
9 Global ERP Software Market By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 BFSI
9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
9.3 Manufacturing
9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
9.4 IT
9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
9.5 Communication
9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
9.6 Retail
9.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
9.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
9.7 Aerospace & Defense
9.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
9.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
9.8 Education
9.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
9.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
………….
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Microsoft Corporation
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.1.3 Financial Updates
13.1.4 Key Developments
13.2 IBM Corporation
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.2.3 Financial Updates
13.2.4 Key Developments
13.3 Oracle Corporation
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.3.3 Financial Updates
13.3.4 Key Developments
13.4 SAP SE
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.4.3 Financial Updates
13.4.4 Key Developments
13.5 Infor
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.5.3 Financial Updates
13.5.4 Key Developments
13.6 Sage Software Inc.
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.6.3 Financial Updates
13.6.4 Key Developments
13.7 Epicor Software Corporation
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.7.3 Financial Updates
13.7.4 Key Developments
13.8 Plex Systems Inc.
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.8.3 Financial Updates
13.8.4 Key Developments
Continued…..
