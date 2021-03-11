Garment Manufacturing Market 2019, by Sritex, Argo Manunggal Group, PT Dan Liris, Pt. Multi Garmenjaya, Busana Apparel
This report studies the global market size of Garment Manufacturing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Garment Manufacturing in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Garment Manufacturing market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Garment Manufacturing market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Garment Manufacturing market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Garment Manufacturing include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Garment Manufacturing include
Sritex
Argo Manunggal Group
PT Dan Liris
Pt. Multi Garmenjaya
Busana Apparel
Market Size Split by Type
Blouses And Shirt-Blouses
Jackets And Blazers
Jerseys And Pullovers
Parkas
Skirts And Divided Skirts
Sarongs
Bib And Brace Overalls
Market Size Split by Application
Men
Women
Children
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
