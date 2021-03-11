Global Axial Extensometers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Axial Extensometers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Axial Extensometers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Axial Extensometers，also known as axial strain gauges are mainly used to measure the axial deformation of metals, plastics, ceramics and composites. Including the stretching and compression of the material, the two bending fixtures make the system insensitive to vibration, allowing high frequency vibration operations. The test part is good in integrity, and the instrument can be fixed to the sample to be tested in a few seconds with one hand. The test part can be moved as needed, and the test head can be fixed with a spring or rubber.

The global Axial Extensometers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Axial Extensometers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Axial Extensometers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADMET

TestResources

Instron

MTS Systems

Epsilon Tech

SANDNER-Messtechnik

BESMAK

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Average Axial Type

Axial-horizontal Type

Segment by Application

Plastic Measurement

Metal Measurement

Fiber Measurement

Others

