Global Axial Extensometers Market Research Report 2019
Global Axial Extensometers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Axial Extensometers，also known as axial strain gauges are mainly used to measure the axial deformation of metals, plastics, ceramics and composites. Including the stretching and compression of the material, the two bending fixtures make the system insensitive to vibration, allowing high frequency vibration operations. The test part is good in integrity, and the instrument can be fixed to the sample to be tested in a few seconds with one hand. The test part can be moved as needed, and the test head can be fixed with a spring or rubber.
The global Axial Extensometers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Axial Extensometers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ADMET
TestResources
Instron
MTS Systems
Epsilon Tech
SANDNER-Messtechnik
BESMAK
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Average Axial Type
Axial-horizontal Type
Segment by Application
Plastic Measurement
Metal Measurement
Fiber Measurement
Others
