Global Base Layer Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2019

Report Description:

Base Layer is mainly fabricated by using wool and polyester. It is major used to keep warm when in the sports or outside, such as ball sports, skiing, climbing and running etc. Also, it can be wear when workout indoors or other leisure time. In this report, only long or short shirt and pants are counted.

The base layer industry concentration is very low; there are many manufacturers in the world, the top brand such as Nike and Adidas only accounts for about 11.10 % market share of the total volume. The products are mainly manufactured in Asia (Southeast Asia countries and China). The main consumption regions are North America, Europe and Asia, accounting for more than 75 % of the total consumption volume in 2016. However, emerging markets such as Latin America, are growing at a faster rate than the traditional market.

Main marketing channels include exclusive shop and department stores. Strong brands tend to build their own exclusive shop to provide a good user experience and further enhance their brand influence. At the same time, all manufacturers have stepped up online sales.

The global Base Layer market is valued at 7690 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 9980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Base Layer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Base Layer in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Base Layer in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Base Layer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Base Layer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

The North Face

Columbia

GORE

Odlo

Falke

ANTA Sports

Helly Hansen

Mizuno

Rab

LiNing

Skins

Tommie Copper

Icebreaker

Löffler

Arc’teryx

Market size by Product

Man Base Layer

Woman Base Layer

Kids Base Layer

Market size by End User

Ball Sports

Non-ball Sports

Leisure Time

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Base Layer market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Base Layer market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the value and sales volume of Base Layer submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Base Layer Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Base Layer Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Man Base Layer

1.4.3 Woman Base Layer

1.4.4 Kids Base Layer

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Base Layer Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Ball Sports

1.5.3 Non-ball Sports

1.5.4 Leisure Time

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Base Layer Market Size

2.1.1 Global Base Layer Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Base Layer Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Base Layer Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Base Layer Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Base Layer Revenue by Regions

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Nike Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Nike Base Layer Products Offered

11.1.5 Nike Recent Development

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Adidas Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Adidas Base Layer Products Offered

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.3 Under Armour

11.3.1 Under Armour Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Under Armour Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Under Armour Base Layer Products Offered

11.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.4 The North Face

11.4.1 The North Face Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 The North Face Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 The North Face Base Layer Products Offered

11.4.5 The North Face Recent Development

11.5 Columbia

11.5.1 Columbia Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Columbia Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Columbia Base Layer Products Offered

11.5.5 Columbia Recent Development

11.6 GORE

11.6.1 GORE Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 GORE Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 GORE Base Layer Products Offered

11.6.5 GORE Recent Development

11.7 Odlo

11.7.1 Odlo Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Odlo Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Odlo Base Layer Products Offered

11.7.5 Odlo Recent Development

11.8 Falke

11.8.1 Falke Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Falke Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Falke Base Layer Products Offered

11.8.5 Falke Recent Development

11.9 ANTA Sports

11.9.1 ANTA Sports Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 ANTA Sports Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 ANTA Sports Base Layer Products Offered

11.9.5 ANTA Sports Recent Development

11.10 Helly Hansen

11.10.1 Helly Hansen Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Helly Hansen Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Helly Hansen Base Layer Products Offered

11.10.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development

11.11 Mizuno

11.12 Rab

11.13 LiNing

11.14 Skins

11.15 Tommie Copper

11.16 Icebreaker

11.17 Löffler

11.18 Arc’teryx

Continued…

