Global Biofuels Market 2019: Industry Analysis Research Report

Biofuels Market Analysis by Fuel Type (Bio Diesel and Ethanol), by Feedstock Type (Biodiesel Feedstock, Ethanol Feedstock), by Application (Transportation, Power Generation and Others), by Composition (Starch Feedstock’s, Sugar Feedstock, Lignocellulosic Feedstock and Miscellaneous Feedstock) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023.

Market Highlights:

The global Biofuels market has been seeing a lot of development recently. Its advancement can be chiefly attributed to the augmented stress on obtaining clean, secure and sustainable energy. The demand for this kind of fuel has gone up dramatically, hence, Market Research Future an organization that possesses special expertise in providing market research reports decided to publish a report on this market. The report titled ‘Global Biofuels Market’ states that in the forthcoming forecast period of 2017-2023, the market will grow at an astonishing pace.

Bio fuel can be in simple terms called as organic fuel. It is because the fuel is derived from biological matters like crops, agricultural wastes, trees, crops and animal residues. The most beneficial thing about this form of fuel is that it does not release any sort of toxic gases into the environment. The main application for this fuel is as an alternative to the traditional forms of fuel.

At present, the world is perceiving an all-time high demand for Biofuels. This is the primary reason why experts of this market believe that Biofuels market will expand tremendously during the projection period. The revenue turnover figures look pretty promising and the approximate CAGR for this term will be 5.7%.

The versatile nature of Biofuels happens to be the essential growth driver for the market. They have the ability to be utilized in traditional engines with almost little to no modification. The development in the automobile sector is another aspect that propels the growth of the market.

Additional factors that further foster the development of the market can be enlisted as speedy economic development in the developing countries, usage of Biofuels in algae bio fuel technology & cellulosic, initiatives & campaigns by the government in favor of this product and lastly higher margin of investments in research & development activities.

Market Segmentation:

The research report distributed by Market Research Future on the topic ‘Biofuels Market’ consists of a special section that is concerned with providing a detailed segmental analysis for the market. Here is a glimpse of that part of the report.

By composition – Miscellaneous, starch feedstocks, lingnocellulosic and sugar feedstocks.

By fuel type – Ethanol and bio diesel.

By feedstock type – Ethanol feedstock and bio diesel feedstock.

By application – Power generation and transportation.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis

The Biofuels market has accomplished the goal of instituting itself on a global level. Over the years it has outreached many major countries and regions of the world. Some of the main areas where its prominence can be observed are Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America and Rest of the World.

North America and Europe happen to be the leading regions for this particular market. The cause for development in these areas is the nod of approval and efforts taken by the government to promote these products. Apart from that this area also observes a constant flow of monetary funds that help in carrying out research and development activities.

Asia Pacific is not that far behind and will progress during the forecast period. The main reason for this is the presence of countries like China and India in this area. These two countries happen to be massive consumers of Biofuels namely ethanol.

Industry News:

April 16, 2018 – Red Rock Biofuels a major player in this market recently declared that it will be starting the construction process on a new plant in south-central Oregon. This facility is anticipated to annually convert around 136,000 tons of woody bio mass and forest bi-products into 15 million gallons of renewable fuels.

Market Players & Growth Strategies

Biofuels market has been a major business hub for several stakeholders as it is progressing at a rapid pace. Some of the oldest and most efficient players in this market can be listed as Infinita Renovables SA, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Cosan S.A. Industria E Comercio and INEOS Group AG.

To have a profitable business, these players are required to keep updating themselves with the ongoing industry trends. Additionally, they also happen to utilize various strategies like acquisition, new product development and partnerships with other organizations.

