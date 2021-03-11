Global Cognitive Analytics Market 2019 by Key Features & Services, Technology Trends, Demand, Growth, Top-Companies, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook and Forecast Till 2023
Global Cognitive Analytics Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
The healthcare and life sciences industry is estimated to have the largest share of the cognitive analytics market in 2017. Cognitive analytics enables organizations in the healthcare and life sciences industry to accelerate scientific discoveries, transform clinical trials, and improve the execution and engagement for better treatment and care management, leading to the high adoption of the technology in this industry.
Organizations are deploying cognitive analytics solutions, either on-premises or on-demand (cloud). The demand for cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions is expected to grow at a higher rate. Due to the scalability and agility of cloud-based technologies, more enterprises are proactively adopting cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions to avail the cost-saving benefits and increase their operational efficiency.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cognitive Analytics will register a 42.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 15300 million by 2023, from US$ 1800 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
IBM
Amazon Web Services
Google
Microsoft
Oracle
SAS Institute
Intel
Cisco Systems
Nokia
HPE
Nuance Communications
Ipsoft
Narrative Science
Sinequa
Persado
This study considers the Cognitive Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Managed services
Professional services
Deployment and integration
Support and maintenance
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Asset maintenance
Fraud and risk management
Customer analysis and personalization
Sales and marketing management
Supply chain management
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Cognitive Analytics market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cognitive Analytics market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
