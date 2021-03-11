Global Cognitive Analytics Market 2019 by Key Features & Services, Technology Trends, Demand, Growth, Top-Companies, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook and Forecast Till 2023

Global Cognitive Analytics Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

The healthcare and life sciences industry is estimated to have the largest share of the cognitive analytics market in 2017. Cognitive analytics enables organizations in the healthcare and life sciences industry to accelerate scientific discoveries, transform clinical trials, and improve the execution and engagement for better treatment and care management, leading to the high adoption of the technology in this industry.



Organizations are deploying cognitive analytics solutions, either on-premises or on-demand (cloud). The demand for cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions is expected to grow at a higher rate. Due to the scalability and agility of cloud-based technologies, more enterprises are proactively adopting cloud-based cognitive analytics solutions to avail the cost-saving benefits and increase their operational efficiency.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312709

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cognitive Analytics will register a 42.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 15300 million by 2023, from US$ 1800 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

SAS Institute

Intel

Cisco Systems

Nokia

HPE

Nuance Communications

Ipsoft

Narrative Science

Sinequa

Persado

This study considers the Cognitive Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Managed services

Professional services

Deployment and integration

Support and maintenance

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Asset maintenance

Fraud and risk management

Customer analysis and personalization

Sales and marketing management

Supply chain management

Others

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2312709

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cognitive Analytics market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cognitive Analytics market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Cognitive Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cognitive Analytics by Players

4 Cognitive Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cognitive Analytics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cognitive Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Cognitive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Amazon Web Services

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cognitive Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 Amazon Web Services Cognitive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Amazon Web Services News

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cognitive Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Google Cognitive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Google News

11.4 Microsoft

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cognitive Analytics Product Offered

11.4.3 Microsoft Cognitive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Microsoft News

11.5 Oracle

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cognitive Analytics Product Offered

11.5.3 Oracle Cognitive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Oracle News

11.6 SAS Institute

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cognitive Analytics Product Offered

11.6.3 SAS Institute Cognitive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 SAS Institute News

11.7 Intel

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cognitive Analytics Product Offered

11.7.3 Intel Cognitive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Intel News

..continued

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.