Global Cognitive Computing Market 2019: Research Analysis, Current Trends, Demand, Detailed Study, Production Growth and Regional Overview till 2023

Global Cognitive Computing Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Cognitive Computing is completely changing the way organization use their big data in each verticals, especially in industries like Healthcare, BFSI and Customer services. This is big revolution in global information technology market and holds very strong potential of growth. The Cognitive Computing enables a machine to think, interpret and infer information like a human brain. The biggest advancement in this market is IBM’s Watson Cognitive Computing. There are few players in the market that have developed the technique of integrating cognitive computing with internet of things (IoT).

The cognitive computing basically works on the principle of neocortex, a part of human brain that plays a big role in the decision making by analyzing the behaviors of a human being and makes decision on the basis of time series analysis. The computer systems that we are using today are consulting us the way we already programed them but cognitive computing systems are completely different, they works on the machine learning algorithms and natural language processing. This unique feature of cognitive computing is enabling business organizations to use immense amount of dark data available with them.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cognitive Computing will register a 31.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 49800 million by 2023, from US$ 9850 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Computing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Google

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Palantir

Saffron Technology

Cold Light

Cognitive Scale

Enterra Solutions

Numenta

Vicarious

This study considers the Cognitive Computing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Others Technologies

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

SMBs

Large Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cognitive Computing market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cognitive Computing market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

