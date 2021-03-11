Global Conductive Polymer Market 2019-2025 | Top Key Players – Sterling Fibers, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., SABIC, Bayer Material Science, Milliken & Company, Ormecon GmbH & others

The global conductive polymer market is projected to reach USD 7.06 billion in 2025, growing at an ascending growth rate over the forecast period. The affluence of processability and inexpensive raw material, rising demand for an effective performance product, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability are some of the primary factors to drive the global conductive polymer market. However, higher processing time and production cost may restrict the market growth in the forecast period.

Modernization and rise in disposable income have tremendously increased the demand for polymer products, which in turn is projected to accelerate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Increasing demand from the lithium-ion battery is expected to drive the demand for conductive polymer market in the coming future. The use of for lithium-ion is increasing due to rise in demand from batteries to power portable consumer electronics and electric vehicles. For instance, in 2017, Tesla a manufacturer of the electric vehicle has tied up with Panasonic for mass manufacture of lithium-ion battery cells, which would be used in Tesla energy storage product.

Swift increase in automobile manufacturer across the globe has risen the demand for conductive polymer market. Material properties such as impact resistance and lightweight have reduced the vehicle weight by 50 percent. This enabled automobiles fuel efficient and reduction in C02 emissions without compromising the safety, strength, and style of the car.

Global Conductive Polymer Market Value and Volume, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

The rapid rise in the demand for 3D printing has opened new opportunities for polymer and its derivatives products. Further, this has extended the company’s product portfolio and their investment on R&D. For instance, in May 2018, Polymaker and Covestro together launched a website 3dprinting.com. The website is designed to help the customers to learn the use of polycarbonate in 3D printing in automotive and airplane. It also highlights the current case studies and polycarbonate applications where users can gain deep insights into it.

The global conductive polymer market volume is dominated by ABS type which occupied 34.7% share in 2017. However, in forecast period, polyphenylene product type is projected to grow at a faster pace as compared to other conductive polymer product types. Polyphenylene material holds the outstanding chemical resistance, along with thermal and mechanical properties. With these properties, polyphenylene is widely used in automotive, aerospace, electronics and chemical industries.

Moreover, chemical companies are following the latest trends and developing products which enable them to survive and give competition to competitors in the market. In September 2017, SABIC introduced new LEXAN polycarbonate LED automotive lighting. The new offerings have enhanced the aesthetic appeal of headlight bezels.

The competitive landscape of the global conductive polymer market is fragmented as of 2017. The market is incorporated of many global and regional players such as Sterling Fibers, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., SABIC, Bayer Material Science, Milliken & Company, Ormecon GmbH, Geo-Tech Polymers, RTP Company, Celanese Corporation, and Solvay.

Key segments of the global conductive polymer market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

ABS

Polyphenylene-Based Resins

Polycarbonates

Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICP)

Nylon

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Actuators & Sensors

Anti-Static Packaging

Batteries

Capacitors

Solar energy

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

What does the report include?

The report focuses on conductive polymer market product types and its application industries.

The study on the global conductive polymer market includes qualitative factors such as value chain analysis, drivers, and restraints and comparatives landscape

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of conductive polymer types, application. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

