Global Cooling Tower Rental Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2025 Just Published

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Cooling Tower Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Cooling Tower Rental Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cooling Tower Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Cooling Tower Rental market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Aggreko (U.S.)

Caterpillar (U.S.)

Trane (US)

SPX Corporation (US)

United Rental (US)

Sunbelt rental (U.S.)

Johnson Controls (U.S.)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Up To 500 Tons

500-1000 Tons

1000-1500 Tons

1500-3000 Tons

Above 3000 Tons

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction Industry

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Oil & Gas

Electrical Energy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cooling Tower Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cooling Tower Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

