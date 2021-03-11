Global Digital Content Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Report Description:

Digital content, also referred to as digital media comes in many forms such as texts, audio and video files, graphics, animations and images. The information contained in the digital content can be digitally broadcasted, streamed or either stored in computer files

The Global Digital Content Market which is valued at USD 305.31 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period

North America leads the market with a share of 38% in 2018 owing to the growing online content consumption by the users and also highest devices per capita across the broadest range of devices in the region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness highest incremental growth followed by North America in the upcoming years due to the presence of high growth market countries such as China, South Korea and Japan being the promising markets that help skyrocket the growth of APAC region. Europe and the Middle East are also considered to be one of the lucrative markets for the digital content market globally.

The global digital content market is mainly driven by the increased consumer desire for 24*7 access to digital contents on almost any devices. Also, digital contents have seen an upsurge as more and more households now have access to the internet. However, the growth of the global digital content market is hindered by technology-related challenges as well as lack of integration across marketing of the digital contents.

Tencent, a Chinese multinational investment holding conglomerate invests nearly USD 300 million to help promote the creation of its original content for its live streaming platform Now Live thus encouraging companies and individuals to produce more original contents.

Google has signed a strategic partnership with Carrefour, a French multinational and world’s second largest retailer company to open up new ways of reaching customers thus accelerating its long-awaited digital transformation by its revenues.

