Global Electrical Steels Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel sheet: grain-oriented electrical steel sheet and non-oriented electrical steel sheet, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched the two types of steel sheet respectively.

The classification of electrical steel includes Non-oriented Electrical Steels, Oriented Electrical Steels, and the proportion of Non-oriented Electrical Steels, in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Market competition is JFE Steel, NLMK Group, Posco, NSSMC, ThyssenKrupp, AK Steel, Nucor, Voestalpine, TATA Steel, ArcelorMittal, CSC, WISCO, Baosteel, Ansteel, Shougang, Benxi Steel, TISCO, Masteel, Stalprodukt S.A., ATI, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrical Steels market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 27600 million by 2024, from US$ 23900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrical Steels business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

JFE Steel

Shougang

TISCO

NSSMC

NLMK Group

AK Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Ansteel

Masteel

Posco

Cogent(Tata Steel)

Voestalpine

Benxi Steel

APERAM

Nucor

ATI

Stalprodukt S.A.

CSC

This study considers the Electrical Steels value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Oriented Electrical Steels

Non-oriented Electrical Steels

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

