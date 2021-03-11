Global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market 2019 Size, Share, Demand, Consumption, Key Companies, Regional Outlook, Trends, Types, Applications and Forecast Till 2024

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.

Health care is one of the notable, rapidly growing industries globally. It includes various segments such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and services, all of which are developing at a fast pace. This market is expected to reach 3.2 B USD by 2025 from 1.6 B USD in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.3%. On the basis of geography, the market is distributed over five regions: United States, Europe, China, and Japan. United States was the dominant region in 2017 owing to the presence of top pharmaceutical companies here, along with the multiple government initiatives, and increased implementation of technologically advanced solutions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Supply Chain Managements market will register a 9.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2670 million by 2024, from US$ 1710 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Supply Chain Managements business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

McKesson

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

JDA

TECSYS

Kinaxis

BluJay Solutions

Jump Technologies

LogiTag Systems

This study considers the Healthcare Supply Chain Managements value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Software

Hardware

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Healthcare Supply Chain Managements market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

