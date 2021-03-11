Global IGBT Module Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

The IGBT is used in medium- to high-power applications like switched-mode power supplies, traction motor control and induction heating. Large IGBT modules typically consist of many devices in parallel and can have very high current-handling capabilities in the order of hundreds of amperes with blocking voltages of 6500 V.

At present, in developed countries, the IGBT Module industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese IGBT Module production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

According to this study, over the next five years the IGBT Module market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6640 million by 2024, from US$ 3930 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IGBT Module business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mitsubishi Electric

Infineon Technologies (IR)

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

Hitachi

ON Semiconductor (Fairchild)

ABB

IXYS Corporation

Starpower Semiconductor

CRRC

Vishay

MacMic

This study considers the IGBT Module value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Standars IGBT Modules

CIB/PIM

IPM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Drives

Consumer

Automotive

Renewables

Traction

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IGBT Module by Players

4 IGBT Module by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

…Continued

