Global Larvicides Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The global Larvicides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Larvicides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Larvicides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan

A larvicide (alternatively larvacide) is an insecticide that is specifically targeted against the larval life stage of an insect. Their most common use is against mosquitoes. Larvicides may be contact poisons, stomach poisons, growth regulators, or (increasingly) biological control agents.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. North America is estimated to be the world’s largest market for pest control products, with the presence of many multinational and national companies in the region. Regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa and the Middle East are also witnessing an increase in demand for larvicides due to an increase in incidences of diseases, the prevalence of stringent hygiene & food safety legislation, IPM practices, and the growing middle-class population.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798611-global-larvicides-market-research-report-2019

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Certis USA

Central Garden & Pet Company

Nufarm

Russell Ipm

Eli Lilly

Summit Chemical

Gowan Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biocontrol agents

Chemical agents

Insect growth regulators

Other control methods

Segment by Application

Public health

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Livestock

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3798611-global-larvicides-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Larvicides Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Larvicides

1.2 Larvicides Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Larvicides Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Biocontrol agents

1.2.3 Chemical agents

1.2.4 Insect growth regulators

1.2.5 Other control methods

1.3 Larvicides Segment by Application

1.3.1 Larvicides Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Public health

1.3.3 Agricultural

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Residential

1.3.6 Livestock

1.4 Global Larvicides Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Larvicides Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Larvicides Market Size

1.5.1 Global Larvicides Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Larvicides Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Larvicides Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Larvicides Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Larvicides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Larvicides Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Larvicides Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Larvicides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Larvicides Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Larvicides Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Larvicides Business

7.1 Bayer

7.1.1 Bayer Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bayer Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Syngenta

7.2.1 Syngenta Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Syngenta Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sumitomo Chemical

7.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

7.5.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Certis USA

7.6.1 Certis USA Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Certis USA Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Central Garden & Pet Company

7.7.1 Central Garden & Pet Company Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Central Garden & Pet Company Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nufarm

7.8.1 Nufarm Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nufarm Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Russell Ipm

7.9.1 Russell Ipm Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Russell Ipm Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Eli Lilly

7.10.1 Eli Lilly Larvicides Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Larvicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Eli Lilly Larvicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Summit Chemical

7.12 Gowan Company

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)