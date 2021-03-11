Global LED Billboard Lights Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

LED Billboard Light offers a unique modular family of solid state LED lighting products that can replace your existing metal halide or high pressure sodium traditional lighting sources with long lasting energy saving LED based billboard luminaire.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the LED Billboard Lights industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area and in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of LED Billboard Lights brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the LED Billboard Lights market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 350 million by 2024, from US$ 320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LED Billboard Lights business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Osram

Philips

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Panasonic

Toshiba

LG

Opple

Hubbell

Nichia

FSL

TCP

Havells

MLS

Lextar

This study considers the LED Billboard Lights value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Power?100W

100W-200W

Power?200W

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Column Billboard

Wall Billboard

Others

